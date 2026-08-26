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More than 700 calves trotted through the open gates of the Mexico-U.S. border wall Monday, some 15 months after the U.S. Department of Agriculture banned livestock imports due to fears of spreading New World Screwworm cases.

The Arizona port of entry, in Douglas and its sister Mexican city of Agua Prieta, is the first to see resumed cattle trade. It's a long-awaited event for Mexican ranchers and U.S. cattle feeders who lost millions of dollars with the ban.

The reopening is possible because of enhanced inspection protocols, strong partnerships with the Soronan cattle industry and evidence of effective pest containment in Texas, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins told The Republic in July.

The New World Screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays its eggs on the open wound of warm-blooded animals, where the maggots then burrow and feed on live tissue. The parasite, historically devastating for the cattle industry and eradicated from North America decades ago, made its way back into Mexico in November 2024 and has spread over 30 Mexican states. The United States has only two active cases in Texas, and about four dozen contained cases.

The reopening of imports through Arizona, which normally sees some 25% of all cattle imports into the United States, will be capped at 750 head of cattle per day and then expanded to 1,200-1,400 head per day. Two ports of entry in New Mexico could follow for reopening.