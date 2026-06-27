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About 50 years ago, Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak launched Apple from a garage.

About 90 years ago, Bill Hewlett and David Packard did the same with HP.

Each partnership, in its own era, represented the birth of something transformative — proof that great innovation often starts small.

Today's generation of innovators in Southern Arizona have something those founders didn't: the University of Arizona Tech Park.

Think of it as a world-class garage — full-service facilities, deep connectivity to the university and a built-in community of forward thinkers.

It's an environment designed to turn innovative companies into industry leaders.

One of those companies is Darling Geomatics.

Their industry couldn't be more rooted in history. Land surveying dates back centuries — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln all worked as surveyors early in their careers. In their day, it was a position of prestige. Surveyors defined boundaries. They determined who owned what, and where.

Fast forward to today, and while land boundaries remain part of the work, the profession has been reimagined. I sat down with Amanda Manos, president and CEO of Darling Geomatics, to find out how.

The core mission of Darling Geomatics is deceptively simple: know what you're dealing with before you deal with it. The company delivers accurate, repeatable and measurable geospatial data — helping clients make smart decisions before committing time and money.