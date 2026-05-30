Statisticians describe the Bell Curve as a 20/60/20 distribution. Apply that to the people and businesses driving growth in Tucson and Southern Arizona, and the picture becomes clear: 20% contribute minimally, 60% are steady contributors, and the top 20% — the far right of the curve — pour themselves into the region in ways that are hard to quantify.
Edmund Marquez lives in the top 20%.
I've written about Marquez before — his early success, a devastating bankruptcy, and the remarkable comeback that followed. But that story was about survival. This one is about something bigger.
Today, Marquez is what I call a great multiplier.
Built on insurance, tested by crisis
The foundation of his empire is The Edmund Marquez Allstate Insurance Agencies. It began as a family business he joined in high school, continued through college, and by age 22, he had opened his own agency. Within two years, he was writing over 200 auto policies a month and had bought out his father's agency.
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He expanded vertically with the purchase of an auto dealership. Sell the cars; sell the warranties; sell the auto policies; all under one umbrella organization.
Then 2008 happened.
The financial collapse didn't just slow Marquez down — it nearly erased him. Insurance policies for new cars and new homes slowed dramatically almost overnight. Worse was the collapse of new car sales through his dealership. Debt piled up. Bankruptcy followed.
What survived was something no economic crash could touch: his relationships. It was those relationships — built over years of showing up, following through, and genuinely caring — that became the scaffolding for his return.
Over time Marquez purchased 11 insurance agencies, which he has consolidated into one location here in Tucson. The Edmund Marquez Allstate Insurance Agencies is one of the largest Allstate agencies West of the Mississippi.
A new play: Tucson Sugar Skulls
Most people would consider running a large Allstate agency a full plate. Marquez recently added something unexpected to his.
He assembled a group of business leaders to purchase the Tucson Sugar Skulls, a team in the Indoor Football League and a cornerstone of Tucson's sports scene. After just one season of ownership, attendance is up, sponsorships are growing and the business model Marquez and his partners built is drawing attention from across the league. Other ownership groups are reaching out to Marquez to see what they're doing — and to copy it.
Where the multiplication happens
Two prominent southern Arizona businesses would be enough for most people. For Marquez, they're the means to an end.
By his own account, 60% of his time goes to giving back — and only 40% to running his businesses. He's involved with the United Way, Rio Nuevo, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, and the Chamber of Southern Arizona, among others.
His role with Rio Nuevo illustrates what that commitment looks like in practice. Marquez has been involved with the organization for 10 years and currently serves as its vice-chairman. Rio Nuevo is a tax incentive financing district funded by a percentage of state sales tax. Its focus is revitalizing downtown and the Broadway corridor. It returns over $19 in increased sales tax revenue for every dollar invested — a 19-to-1 return that any business person would sprint toward.
So when the Arizona Legislature recently proposed a budget that would defund Rio Nuevo entirely, Marquez didn't sit back. He mobilized, working alongside others to educate legislators and change minds. The issue isn't fully resolved, but indications are that the funding will be restored.
The Ripple Effect
Marquez uses business success as fuel for community impact. That's the definition of a great multiplier — and it's rarer than it sounds.
The most powerful thing about people like Marquez isn't just what they do. It's what they inspire others to do. Their efforts generate more efforts. Their investments attract more investments. The ripples spread outward, compounding across Tucson and Southern Arizona in ways that never fully trace back to their origin.
That's the point. That's the whole point.