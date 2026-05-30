Over time Marquez purchased 11 insurance agencies, which he has consolidated into one location here in Tucson. The Edmund Marquez Allstate Insurance Agencies is one of the largest Allstate agencies West of the Mississippi.

A new play: Tucson Sugar Skulls

Most people would consider running a large Allstate agency a full plate. Marquez recently added something unexpected to his.

He assembled a group of business leaders to purchase the Tucson Sugar Skulls, a team in the Indoor Football League and a cornerstone of Tucson's sports scene. After just one season of ownership, attendance is up, sponsorships are growing and the business model Marquez and his partners built is drawing attention from across the league. Other ownership groups are reaching out to Marquez to see what they're doing — and to copy it.

Where the multiplication happens

Two prominent southern Arizona businesses would be enough for most people. For Marquez, they're the means to an end.

By his own account, 60% of his time goes to giving back — and only 40% to running his businesses. He's involved with the United Way, Rio Nuevo, the Southern Arizona Leadership Council, the Boys & Girls Club of Tucson, and the Chamber of Southern Arizona, among others.