Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona rise to 234; Pima county cases up to 24

Coronavirus cases statewide increased more than 50% from Sunday, with the state health department reporting 234 confirmed cases Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, the state had 152 confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Pima county, the department listed 24 known cases Monday, up from 17 Sunday.

No details were available about the newest seven patients.

On Sunday evening, the Pima County Health Department said five of the 17 patients are currently hospitalized. Eight of the 17 patients are older than 60 and nine of them are between 18 and 59 years old, the department said.

Pinal County reported an additional known case Monday, totaling 17 cases.

Maricopa County's known total rose from 81 Sunday to 139 Monday morning.

Santa Cruz and Cochise counties each have one confirmed case of the virus.

Since Friday, two people have in Arizona died due to COVID-19, both in Maricopa County.

“As testing increases, we expect the number of positive cases to continue rising," Gov. Doug Ducey said in a Twitter post Sunday. “It’s important that everyone takes this seriously.”

People have tested positive in 11 of Arizona’s 15 counties.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

