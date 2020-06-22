Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: June 22

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: June 22

  • Updated

Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.

To find the latest updates on COVID-19 in Southern Arizona, head here.

State looks for ways to convince younger Arizonans of coronavirus danger as cases rise

These numbers were updated June 22.

Following graphs courtesy of voro.com

Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Pima County

Known coronavirus deaths in Pima County

+2
Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday
Mandate for Tucsonans to wear masks begins Saturday

  • Updated

Mayor Regina Romero has signed a proclamation requiring Tucsonans 2 years of age and older to wear a mask in public when they can't constantly distance themselves from others. Businesses whose workers interact with the public must require the employees to wear masks, to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. 

Watch now: Towering flames from the Bighorn Fire sweep across a hillside around Mount Lemmon's Fire Department

