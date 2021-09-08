 Skip to main content
Father, son arrested in slaying of woman on Tucson's south side
Anthony Salcido Jr. (left) and his father, Anthony Salcido Sr. have been arrested in connection with the death of a 38-year-old woman.

 Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man and his father have been arrested in connection with the death of a woman who was found on Tucson's south side.  

Tucson Police responded to a call on Sunday around 1 a.m. in the area of East Ajo Way and South Sixth Avenue where they found Rebecca Felix Soto, 38, with obvious signs of trauma, near railroad tracks. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police learned from witnesses that Soto had been in an argument with a man she knew, Anthony Salcido Jr., before witnesses heard gunfire. The 31-year-old Salcido Jr. left the area before officers arrived.

At around 3 a.m., police found Salcido Jr. leaving a house on Tucson’s far southwest side with his father, Anthony Salcido Sr., 53, and arrested them both.

Both men were booked into the Pima County Jail. Salcido Jr. was arrested on charges of first degree murder and abandon/concealment of a dead body, while Salcido Sr. faces charges of abandon/concealment of a dead body, tampering with evidence and being a prohibited processor.

