Suspect identified in deadly shooting near the U of A

Tucson police have identified the man accused of shooting a man to death following a confrontation near the University of Arizona last week.

Police have obtained a warrant for first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder for Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, 23. Detectives have exhausted all leads in locating him and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Howard-Brown is described as 5’8, 145 pounds with medium length dreadlocks and is possibly wearing prescription glasses, police said. He also has tattoos covering his neck and arms.

Howard-Brown should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. If he is found, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

On April 22 just after 2 a.m., police found Harrison Weber, 24, with gunshot trauma along with a second victim, a 21-year-old man, after an officer was flagged down near North Park Avenue and East Second Street regarding a shooting.

Weber was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition.

Detectives believe that two groups of people were involved in a confrontation that led to a shooting.

Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown

 Courtesy of the Tucson Police Department

