Suspect identified in deadly shooting near the U of A

Tucson police have identified the man accused of shooting a man to death following a confrontation near the University of Arizona last week.
Police have obtained a warrant for first-degree murder and attempted first degree murder for Trevontea Tyron Howard-Brown, 23. Detectives have exhausted all leads in locating him and anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Howard-Brown is described as 5’8, 145 pounds with medium length dreadlocks and is possibly wearing prescription glasses, police said. He also has tattoos covering his neck and arms.
Howard-Brown should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. If he is found, do not approach and call 911 immediately.
On April 22 just after 2 a.m., police found Harrison Weber, 24, with gunshot trauma along with a second victim, a 21-year-old man, after an officer was flagged down near North Park Avenue and East Second Street regarding a shooting.
Weber was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later upgraded to stable condition.
People are also reading…
Detectives believe that two groups of people were involved in a confrontation that led to a shooting.