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A Tucson man whose ordeal on an American Airlines flight last month went viral has been indicted on federal charges stemming from the incident, news reports say.

The indictment says Layne Lundeen, 67, assaulted a passenger and intimidated flight crew members, interfering with their duties, according to KJZZ.

Lundeen was arrested Sept. 3 after the flight from Dallas to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport in Maryland.

Fellow passengers restrained him with zip ties and duct tape before the plane landed. Video and images of the incident swept across the internet. Lundeen lost his job with a Tucson real estate brokerage and later told a Maryland commissioner he had no recollection of what happened on the flight.