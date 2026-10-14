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Southern Arizonans can get free help resolving warrants, restoring voting rights and filing marijuana expungement petitions at the Fresh Start Expo on Saturday, Oct. 17, according to the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a new location this year: Goodwill Industries of Southern Arizona, 1940 E. Silverlake Road. Fresh Start International and the county attorney’s office are partnering to host the expo.

Representatives from the county attorney’s office, Pima County Justice Court, Southern Arizona Legal Aid and other legal organizations will provide assistance. Free background checks and information about restoring rights will also be available.

Attendees can connect with resources for housing, health care, education, employment, addiction recovery and behavioral health, according to the county attorney’s office. Free clothing and haircuts will also be offered.

Families are welcome, with childcare provided by the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona while parents access services and complete paperwork.