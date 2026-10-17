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A Tucson man who federal authorities say participated in about 100 livestreams of children pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.

David Berry Garmarnik, 48, was sentenced by District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez on Oct. 14 after pleading guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography earlier this year, the United States Attorney's Office said in a news release.

In an investigation dating back to July 2024, authorities linked Garmarnik to about 100 online livestreamed child sexual abuse shows, a federal sentencing memorandum says. Digital records showed thousands of messages, media files and call logs consistent with child‑exploitation activity.

Through financial subpoenas, investigators learned Garmarnik had sent payments to a known trafficker whose operation involved the abuse of children as young as two years old, the memorandum says.

In October of that same year, Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested him at his Tucson residence, it continues.

As part of the plea agreement, Garmarnik admitted that he requested and directed sexually explicit conduct of children under the age of 12 and in some cases as young as 7, the release said.