A Tucson man who federal authorities say participated in about 100 livestreams of children pornography was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday.
David Berry Garmarnik, 48, was sentenced by District Court Judge Rosemary Marquez on Oct. 14 after pleading guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography earlier this year, the United States Attorney's Office said in a news release.
In an investigation dating back to July 2024, authorities linked Garmarnik to about 100 online livestreamed child sexual abuse shows, a federal sentencing memorandum says. Digital records showed thousands of messages, media files and call logs consistent with child‑exploitation activity.
Through financial subpoenas, investigators learned Garmarnik had sent payments to a known trafficker whose operation involved the abuse of children as young as two years old, the memorandum says.
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In October of that same year, Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested him at his Tucson residence, it continues.
As part of the plea agreement, Garmarnik admitted that he requested and directed sexually explicit conduct of children under the age of 12 and in some cases as young as 7, the release said.
“Live‑streamed child sexual abuse is one of the most urgent and devastating forms of exploitation, and offenders who fuel it will be met with swift, aggressive, and unrelenting prosecution,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine said in the release. “These crimes inflict real‑time harm on real children, and our office will pursue anyone who participates in this abuse, no matter where they hide or how they operate. We are grateful to HSI for its relentless work in dismantling international trafficking networks and for ensuring that those who prey on children are brought to justice.”
The investigation was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide push to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse that started over two decades ago.