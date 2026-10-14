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A man has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a suspected road rage shooting earlier this month near West Ina Road and Interstate 10, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

Brian Thomas Pace, 42, is accused of shooting another driver in the face about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1 after the two stopped on the westbound I-10 off-ramp near Ina Road, the complaint says.

The wounded man was treated at the scene then taken to a hospital.

A witness told investigators the man was hot after he got out of his vehicle, approached Pace’s vehicle and struck it with his hands, according to the complaint. Pace told police the man tried to open his door and that he fired in self-defense. The wounded man denied trying to enter Pace’s vehicle, the complaint says.

Investigators concluded Pace’s use of force was unreasonable, citing the man being unarmed, the lack of a clear warning before the shot and room for Pace to drive away, according to the complaint.

The wounded man suffered severe facial injuries requiring reconstructive jaw surgery, the complaint says.

Pace was booked into the Pima County jail on Oct. 13, Marana police said. The investigation continues.