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An Oro Valley man is accused of wire fraud and money laundering in connection with a nearly $11 million business scheme, federal prosecutors say.

Brandon Aaron Kreutz, 40, formerly known as Brandon Aaron Moushey was arrested Tuesday and made an initial appearance Wednesday in federal court, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona said in a news release.

Kreutz is accused of defrauding three people of approximately $10.9 million since May 2023, the release said.

Kreutz claimed he was a former U.S. Government subcontractor and holder of a patent-pending firearms device with contracts to produce it. He also said he was part of multi-million-dollar contracts with foreign governments for the purchase of the device, the release said.

Kreutz secured loans from the individuals saying proceeds would be used to fund the device’s production and sale to the foreign entities, the release said.

Kreutz, however, did not apply for a patent on the device nor had the equipment to produce it. He also had not secured manufacturing contracts, the release said.

Prosecutors say Kreutz instead used the money on a million-dollar personal residence, luxury vehicles and travel.

Kreutz operated under business names Brandon Kreutz Custom LLC, Brandon Kreutz Custom LLC, dba BKC Firearms, Balor Defense LLC, Vice Manufacturing, and Vice Fitness Inc., the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.