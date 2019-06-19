Death notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Brink, James M., 57, airline pilot, June 3, Hudgel’s Swan.

Declercq, Wilfred F., 85, foreign service officer, June 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Fleming, Leonard M., 78, mechanic, June 13, Desert Rose Heather.

Goetz, George H., 88, supervisor, June 3, Hudgel’s Swan.

Gomez, Ramon, 85, barber, June 4, Hudgel’s Swan.

Hettinger, Barbara J., 73, accountant, June 8, Hudgel’s Swan.

Kuebler-Jackson, Lynda J., 79, travel agent, June 6, Hudgel’s Swan.

Lilly, Sheryl A., 70, occupational therapist, June 11, Hudgel’s Swan.

Reilly, Richard R., 93, library director, June 12, Hudgel’s Swan.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rivera, Rodolfo C., 79, repairman, June 15, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Sherman, Robert A., 74, teacher, June 17, Carrillo’s Tucson.

Siegfried, Terry G., 80, Navy, June 13, Hudgel’s Swan.

Simmons, Ida, 85, electronic technician, May 30, Hudgel’s Swan.

Stzegura, Angeline, 98, bookkeeper, June 15, Adair Avalon.

Werner, Shirley, 97, homemaker, June 11, Hudgel’s Swan.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags