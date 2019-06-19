The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Brink, James M., 57, airline pilot, June 3, Hudgel’s Swan.
Declercq, Wilfred F., 85, foreign service officer, June 6, Hudgel’s Swan.
Fleming, Leonard M., 78, mechanic, June 13, Desert Rose Heather.
Goetz, George H., 88, supervisor, June 3, Hudgel’s Swan.
Gomez, Ramon, 85, barber, June 4, Hudgel’s Swan.
Hettinger, Barbara J., 73, accountant, June 8, Hudgel’s Swan.
Kuebler-Jackson, Lynda J., 79, travel agent, June 6, Hudgel’s Swan.
Lilly, Sheryl A., 70, occupational therapist, June 11, Hudgel’s Swan.
Reilly, Richard R., 93, library director, June 12, Hudgel’s Swan.
Rivera, Rodolfo C., 79, repairman, June 15, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Sherman, Robert A., 74, teacher, June 17, Carrillo’s Tucson.
Siegfried, Terry G., 80, Navy, June 13, Hudgel’s Swan.
Simmons, Ida, 85, electronic technician, May 30, Hudgel’s Swan.
Stzegura, Angeline, 98, bookkeeper, June 15, Adair Avalon.
Werner, Shirley, 97, homemaker, June 11, Hudgel’s Swan.