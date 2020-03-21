Desert park will double as effluent recharge facility

An early rationale for the project has also disappeared. It was once planned so the city and county could get far more credits for recharging the reclaimed water than if the effluent kept being discharged into the Santa Cruz River from the county’s Aqua Nueva sewage treatment plant. That’s where the effluent has gone for decades. The credits allow the city to pump an equal amount of groundwater elsewhere.

But a change in state law in 2019 now allows owners of effluent rights to gain the same amount of credits whether they take it out of rivers or not. Tucson Water officials say they still have other valid, water-related reasons for recharging at the South Houghton site.

But Eric Holler, a retired U.S. Bureau of Reclamation official who has worked on other recharge projects, is skeptical of that, although he has no problem developing the site as a park.

Recharge for testing will start this summer at the Houghton Road site. It begins at full scale in the fall when more reclaimed water is available. During the summer, much of the city’s reclaimed supply goes to golf courses and parks that don’t need it in cooler weather.