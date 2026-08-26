UA’s San Xavier Underground Mining Laboratory in Sahuarita is one of the few underground mining laboratories in the U.S. and the only one with a working vertical shaft, UA said in a news release. The shaft “reaches 250 feet at its deepest and is used to train students and test new mining technology,” it said.

The San Xavier tour included Robertson; Robert Bodnar, executive director of UA’s mining and critical minerals initiative; Kray Luxbacher, executive director and head of UA’s School of Mining Engineering and Mineral Resources; James Werner, director of the San Xavier mine; and several students with the mining school.

The Energy Department has said PROSPECT's mission is to “strengthen America’s critical minerals workforce,” support President Donald Trump’s agenda to “restore U.S. energy dominance, rebuild domestic supply chains, and reduce reliance on foreign adversaries for the materials that power modern energy, manufacturing, and defense technologies.”

Under UA President Suresh Garimella, who came to the UA in October 2024, the university has made mining one of its top areas of research and focus.

The UA said in February it was adding a mineral processing facility to the San Xavier mine after a federal spending bill was signed into law, giving $3 million to the university.