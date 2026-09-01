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The University of Arizona will invest a $10 million gift to name a new integrated business and engineering undergraduate program. The gift marks the conclusion of the university’s nearly decade-long "Fuel Wonder" campaign, which has reached its goal of raising $3 billion, the university will announce at a ceremony Tuesday.

The new Integrated Business and Engineering degree program is a cross between the university’s Eller College of Management and its College of Engineering.

The program is “the only undergraduate program of its kind in Arizona,” according to a UA media briefing. It will focus on giving undergraduate students an education that blends technical expertise with business leadership skills.

“The degree program responds to growing demand by businesses for graduates with technical expertise and business acumen,” said the UA statement. “It provides a solid foundation in technical problem-solving and strategic management, blending engineering design, software, artificial intelligence, and biomedical devices with business analytics, accounting, marketing and entrepreneurship.”

The dedication ceremony to name the new program will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at UA’s applied research building.

Gov. Katie Hobbs, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, UA President Suresh Garimella, UA Foundation CEO John-Paul Roczniak, Eller College of Management Dean Karthik Kannan and Kim Ogden, the Craig M. Berge Interim Dean of the College of Engineering, are scheduled to speak at the ceremony.

The donors of the $10 million gift, whose names will be announced at the event, will speak about their motivations to support workforce development.