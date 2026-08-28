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Grand Canyon University plans to open a new law school as part of the continued expansion of one of the nation's largest Christian universities.

GCU President Brian Mueller announced that the upcoming College of Law could enroll students as soon as next fall. The new program will be designed to support Arizona's workforce needs while also incorporating a Christian worldview, he said.

"At a time when higher education is facing enormous disruption and uncertainty, GCU continues to grow because students and families are looking for something different," Mueller said in a written statement.

The new school is still subject to review by the Arizona Supreme Court justices, the Higher Learning Commission and the Arizona Bar Association, among other groups. If approved, it would become the Grand Canyon State's third law school, following those at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University. The school's founding dean is expected to be selected within the next few weeks.

"We believe there is an opportunity to create a law school that produces outstanding attorneys while also grounding students in a Christian worldview, a deep understanding of the Constitution and an appreciation for the principles of free markets, individual liberty and the rule of law," Mueller said.

GCU also plans to expand its College of Construction and Industrial Technologies, launched this fall, which offers both traditional higher education and trade school opportunities. The college is an expansion of several existing programs at the university.