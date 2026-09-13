"Working with your hands is very much the work of the future," Vance said. "And the idea that if you're working with your hands you're not using your mind is one of the dumbest things that America's leaders ever told a generation of American kids."

Crow said ASU is already working to move students from classrooms into the workforce, with existing government and business partnerships. That includes agreements with local industry leaders like Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. The university also pointed to its Polytechnic campus in Mesa, which trains students for careers in tech, aerospace and energy.

Other universities selected for the partnership include Georgia Institute of Technology, Ohio State University, Pennsylvania State University, the University of Kansas and Vanderbilt University. ASU's involvement will focus on the first leg of the partnership, which includes modern factory design, supply chains, plant economics, regulation and permitting.

The new effort is backed by the Pax Silica, an international partnership launched by the U.S. government in 2025 to advance tech supply chains across more than a dozen countries. It includes the European Union, the United Kingdom and India, among other allies.

The partnership comes as the Trump administration has looked to overhaul much of the American university system. In August, the U.S. Department of Justice sued over a voter-approved law that allows undocumented students who attended high school in Arizona to pay in-state tuition rates. The lawsuit followed other attempts to remove all diversity, equity and inclusion programs from public colleges.