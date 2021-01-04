GAP Ministries helps provide safe homes for foster children

GAP Ministries cares for children who have been abandoned, neglected and broken by abuse. Every child who comes into its care receives the help they need to feel safe, and the tools they need to heal from their trauma.
GAP Ministries has spent the last 20 years working to break these devastating cycles in families in order to restore hope and wholeness to each child, their families and, as a result, to our community.
Michael Ayers, who spent several years in foster care, was one of the first kids who was placed in one of GAP’s family-oriented group homes, known as Splash homes.
He was adopted by organization founders, Greg and Pam Ayers, and raised by them alongside his biological sister, two other adopted siblings, and their two biological children.
Michael’s life was completely transformed. He is now married with a baby daughter and works alongside his wife as a GAP house parent caring for children who have stories similar to his own.
Every dollar donated through the foster care tax credit brings help, healing and hope to kids who have been abandoned and abused.
In addition to providing safe homes for foster children, GAP also provides needed resources to families in need because poverty is the No.1 indicator of abuse.
Last year, your donations enabled GAP to serve thousands of families who are struggling because of COVID-19. Since March, it has distributed:
- Over 1 million pounds of food.
- Over 500,000 masks.
- Over 50,000 meals.
- Toys, clothing, cleaning supplies, furniture and other household items.
Your continued support is desperately needed. Will you help us bring healing and hope to children and families in need?