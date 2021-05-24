GAP Ministries surprised with check for $100,000

Devin Booker Starting Five, an initiative of Phoenix Suns Charities, brought five Arizona nonprofits to the team’s home game May 7 to surprise each organization with a check for $100,000.

GAP Ministries, a Tucson nonprofit, was one of the recipients of the grant program, which seeks to “improve the lives of youths and families in need.” Each organization was brought to the game under the guise of meeting board members to further discuss their proposal.

“It’s so humbling to be chosen by the Phoenix Suns Charities Devin Booker Starting Five,” said Tiane Kennedy, GAP Ministries public relations director. “It means so much to our kids, who have been rejected their whole lives. So many of them look up to him as a player and to know they were chosen by someone they look up to is just incredible.”

The Phoenix Suns Charities reached out to GAP numerous times in 2020 to connect GAP to needed resources. During the shutdown, GAP struggled to acquire sufficient food and cleaning products for their care homes. GAP was grateful for that partnership and thrilled to hear that, in spite of the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2021 grant cycle was open to proposals.