 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GAP Ministries surprised with check for $100,000
top story

GAP Ministries surprised with check for $100,000

Delvyn Crawford, Greg Ayers and Pam Ayers represent GAP Ministries at the surprise check presentation May 7.

 Courtesy of GAP Ministries / Phoenix Suns Charities

Devin Booker Starting Five, an initiative of Phoenix Suns Charities, brought five Arizona nonprofits to the team’s home game May 7 to surprise each organization with a check for $100,000.

GAP Ministries, a Tucson nonprofit, was one of the recipients of the grant program, which seeks to “improve the lives of youths and families in need.” Each organization was brought to the game under the guise of meeting board members to further discuss their proposal.

“It’s so humbling to be chosen by the Phoenix Suns Charities Devin Booker Starting Five,” said Tiane Kennedy, GAP Ministries public relations director. “It means so much to our kids, who have been rejected their whole lives. So many of them look up to him as a player and to know they were chosen by someone they look up to is just incredible.”

The Phoenix Suns Charities reached out to GAP numerous times in 2020 to connect GAP to needed resources. During the shutdown, GAP struggled to acquire sufficient food and cleaning products for their care homes. GAP was grateful for that partnership and thrilled to hear that, in spite of the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, the 2021 grant cycle was open to proposals.

This grant allows GAP to rehabilitate three of its existing sports courts and build three new ones for their SPLASH homes, which take care of children who have been abused and neglected.

GAP Ministries was founded in 1999 with a mission to bring help to children, healing to families and hope to the community. For over 20 years, we have provided safe and loving homes to foster children.

GAP is eligible for the Foster Care Tax Credit; to donate or learn more, visit gapmin.com

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson food bank's new cold storage unit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News