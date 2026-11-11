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Casas Adobes residents talked taxes, roads and bills with town officials from Oro Valley on Tuesday, a few weeks after they were notified their homes are within a proposed annexation boundary.

Some residents said they were concerned the town’s proposed southward expansion might mean slightly higher utility bills and property taxes, while others say they hope incorporating would improve road conditions.

“It could be a win-win for all parties involved,” said Oro Valley Mayor Melanie Barrett to a few dozen residents at the Tohono Chul Botanic Gardens.

The town wants the sales tax revenue from three adjacent shopping centers at Ina Road at Oracle Road that are also included in the proposed boundary: Cottonwood Plaza on the northeast corner, La Toscana Village on the southeast corner, and Casas Adobes Plaza on the southwest corner. If annexation is successful, the Town’s 2.5% sales tax would apply to purchases at stores and restaurants in these plazas, for a total combined rate of 8.6%.

The area is currently in unincorporated Pima County, meaning property owners currently pay only state and county sales tax.

Resident Tyler Rivas’ property backs up to Ina Road, and said he thinks the shoulder is often overgrown with plants. At Tuesday’s meeting, town officials told him Ina is already in Oro Valley’s jurisdiction, and they would look into the issue.

“My biggest concern is if they're not keeping it up right now, why do we want to annex it?” he said.