Casas Adobes residents talked taxes, roads and bills with town officials from Oro Valley on Tuesday, a few weeks after they were notified their homes are within a proposed annexation boundary.
Some residents said they were concerned the town’s proposed southward expansion might mean slightly higher utility bills and property taxes, while others say they hope incorporating would improve road conditions.
“It could be a win-win for all parties involved,” said Oro Valley Mayor Melanie Barrett to a few dozen residents at the Tohono Chul Botanic Gardens.
The town wants the sales tax revenue from three adjacent shopping centers at Ina Road at Oracle Road that are also included in the proposed boundary: Cottonwood Plaza on the northeast corner, La Toscana Village on the southeast corner, and Casas Adobes Plaza on the southwest corner. If annexation is successful, the Town’s 2.5% sales tax would apply to purchases at stores and restaurants in these plazas, for a total combined rate of 8.6%.
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The area is currently in unincorporated Pima County, meaning property owners currently pay only state and county sales tax.
Resident Tyler Rivas’ property backs up to Ina Road, and said he thinks the shoulder is often overgrown with plants. At Tuesday’s meeting, town officials told him Ina is already in Oro Valley’s jurisdiction, and they would look into the issue.
“My biggest concern is if they're not keeping it up right now, why do we want to annex it?” he said.
Oro Valley claims their pavement preservation program makes their roads some of the best in the region, according to the annexation website. Rivas said if that’s true, he would support it, but he was still unsure about officially incorporating after the meeting.
“I’m kind of on the fence about it. More positive than negative,” Rivas said.
Resident John Dahlen told Assistant Town Manager Karl Shaddock that he’s been complaining about the road conditions on Pomelo Drive for years, a north-south street that runs through the proposed neighborhood between Chula Vista Road and Orange Grove Road.
“I drive a sports car, it doesn’t have the suspension for that,” he said.
George Sutphin called the roads in his neighborhood “the worst.” He said one neighborhood road just got added to Pima County’s Road Pavement Repair and Preservation Program, and showed up to the meeting to find out whether annexation would further delay the construction.
Town leaders compiled the most common questions from residents at the end of the meeting. Roads were the most common inquiry.
Street repairs can be part of the town's portion of a pre-annexation development agreement, said Town Engineer Paul Keesler. If the area incorporates into the town, Keesler told the crowd road work could be done in two years, based on previous annexations.
New costs and services
Oro Valley residents have never approved a property tax of their own, said David Gephart, the town’s Chief Financial Officer. Oro Valley residents still pay Pima County property tax, and that wouldn’t change if this area was added.
The only water provider available in the area is Metro Water District, which wouldn’t change if annexation was successful. However, a 4% annual tax on gas, electric, and water would be added to residents’ bills. For a $150 utility bill, taxes would amount to $6 per month.
Property owners would also pay $5.17 a month per residence for a stormwater tax.
As unincorporated Pima County, the region’s emergency response is currently the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Northwest Fire District. Fire districts operate independently of the Town and would not change, but annexation would mean Oro Valley Police Department would serve the residents of the Ina/Oracle area.
Resident Ashli Black said potentially faster emergency response times aren’t as important to her as taxes and roads.
“It just feels like a really safe neighborhood, so that doesn’t play into our decisions as much,” she said.
It would also mean citations that happen in the area would be processed through the Oro Valley’s Town Court, as opposed to Pima County Justice Court, said Oro Valley’s Court Administrator Anizza Alvarez.
What’s next
Shaddock told attendees to think of this week’s meeting as “the start of a conversation,” and to expect annexation to take a while.
The first step in the process is filing an official map of the proposed boundaries with the Pima County Recorder, which hasn’t happened yet. After a 30-day waiting period and public hearing, the town can start collecting signatures from residents and property owners.
Final annexation requires half of the property owners in the area, representing more than half of the area's property value, to sign off on a proposed boundary.
If they get that many to sign off, the proposal goes in front of the town council for potential adoption.
Town officials said they will likely hold more public outreach events early next year.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.