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Marana has issued a business license to a prison company that plans to reopen the former state prison building in the town as an ICE detention center, clearing a major hurdle for the company recently under fire for its handling of sexual abuse behind bars.

Management and Training Corporation (MTC) is in the process of reopening the former Marana state prison as a detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after the federal agency bought the currently empty building in July 2025. MTC told officials in October they planned to open the detention center within 60 days, but no opening date has been set, said Emily Lawhead, MTC's communications director.

“MTC is currently preparing the Marana Detention Facility, hiring staff, and coordinating with the federal government on the timing of receiving individuals into our care,” she wrote in an email.

Town officials found “no grounds under applicable Town Code provisions to deny the business license” to MTC, Vic Hathaway, Marana's communications manager said in an email.

The business license was issued Nov. 18, according to documents provided to the Star.

Over the past month, Marana officials wrote two letters asking MTC to clarify allegations they failed to include incidents of sexual abuse between guards and inmates on a federal audit between 2022 and 2023, when they operated the same building as a state prison, first reported by Lookout News.