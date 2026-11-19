Marana has issued a business license to a prison company that plans to reopen the former state prison building in the town as an ICE detention center, clearing a major hurdle for the company recently under fire for its handling of sexual abuse behind bars.
Management and Training Corporation (MTC) is in the process of reopening the former Marana state prison as a detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after the federal agency bought the currently empty building in July 2025. MTC told officials in October they planned to open the detention center within 60 days, but no opening date has been set, said Emily Lawhead, MTC's communications director.
“MTC is currently preparing the Marana Detention Facility, hiring staff, and coordinating with the federal government on the timing of receiving individuals into our care,” she wrote in an email.
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Town officials found “no grounds under applicable Town Code provisions to deny the business license” to MTC, Vic Hathaway, Marana's communications manager said in an email.
The business license was issued Nov. 18, according to documents provided to the Star.
Over the past month, Marana officials wrote two letters asking MTC to clarify allegations they failed to include incidents of sexual abuse between guards and inmates on a federal audit between 2022 and 2023, when they operated the same building as a state prison, first reported by Lookout News.
Two of the three incidents in question fell outside the federally required Prison Rape Elimination Act audit window, MTC’s chief financial officer Mary Calvin wrote in a letter to the town. One incident was omitted because the PREA auditor unexpectedly passed away, but the company has said they don’t believe it would have changed the outcome of the audit.
Audits occur every three years, but do not necessarily include all incidents that happened within that time frame. The audit window is determined by the third-party auditor, MTC previously told the Star.
MTC told Marana officials they did not have an explanation for why the audit language frequently refers to no incidents occurring within the last 24 months, a timeframe which would have included all incidents in question. The company was only asked to provide documentation for the 12-month period between Aug. 1, 2022, and Aug. 1, 2023.
“MTC cannot speak to why the auditor referenced a 24-month period in the report, as that determination was made independently by the auditor,” the letter reads.
Community opposition group Pima Resists ICE said they were “outraged and deeply disappointed” in the decision to grant MTC a business license. The group petitioned the Marana Town Council and town officials over the past several weeks to deny the license on the basis that MTC made a “material false statement” on their past PREA audits.
Besides the new allegations of sexual abuse, Marana was made aware of other safety concerns in MTC facilities, including a three-day riot in 2015 and the escape of three prisoners from a state prison in 2010, the group said in a prepared statement.
“The Town of Marana, therefore, has utterly failed in their responsibility to conduct due diligence and abide by their own Code to protect its citizens.”
Hathaway confirmed the town was made aware of the 2010 and 2015 incidents, but declined to comment further on whether they factored into the business license decision.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.