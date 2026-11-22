However, the biggest piece of the region’s bike infrastructure, the 140-mile Loop surrounding much of Tucson, is under the control of Pima County, Salcido said. The council’s unanimous motion directs the city’s transportation department to draft a pilot program that includes a partnership with Pima County for Loop-specific upkeep.

And, engaging unhoused people is not part of the DC trail rangers’ job description, Hollander told the council.

“We do interact with unhoused individuals on DC trails, and I think my staff have done a great job over the years of building relationships, building rapport. We pass out trash bags to folks sometimes. We've given folks trash grabbers to help them keep their space clean. But we have not had a specific grant responsibility in terms of any sort of case management or referral relationship,” he said.

Council members and city staff did not yet have an estimated cost for the program, but suggested partially funding it through a $5 million allocation from the Regional Transportation Authority dollars that Tucson has set aside for ADA and safety improvements.

However, RTA funds are not allowed to be used for road maintenance like potholes and other operational issues. The new $3 per month clean city fee added to residents’ utility bills over the summer will pay for the maintenance portion, and RTA funds will pay for the employees, according to a city memo.

A similar program, the city’s Transit Ambassadors, who have a regular presence in and on buses and bus stops, costs about $375,000.

The city’s transportation department will bring the pilot program to a future mayor and council meeting for a potential vote in the coming months.