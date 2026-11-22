All 52 miles of Tucson’s bike paths may soon be patrolled and cleaned by trail rangers, following approval of a pilot program by the Tucson City Council this week.
The pilot comes a little over a year after the fatal stabbing of Enrique Mercado on the Chuck Huckleberry Loop bike path reignited conversations about the safety of public spaces and kicked off several city and county initiatives aimed at addressing all-encompassing “quality of life” issues in them.
Officials envision the position as part janitorial, part social work, according to Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz’s memo.
“A Trail Ranger program would be a visible presence in our community, engaging unsheltered people with dignity and connecting them to critical resources like shelter, food, treatment, and clothing, while also keeping our trails clean and welcoming for the families, commuters, and neighbors who use them,” it reads.
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Santa Cruz is hoping to model the city’s program after Washington D.C.’s Washington Area Bicyclist Association’s Trail Rangers program, after getting a tour on a trip this spring.
The DC program employs eight rangers at $59,000 a year to cover about 30 miles of trails in DC using electric bikes, said Program Director Ezra Hollander at Tuesday’s council meeting.
He said the patrol program increases efficiency by locating small problems immediately.
“Not all problems need to be handled by someone coming by with a full toolbox and a pickup truck,” he said.
When several shared use paths and projects are completed, Tucson will have close to 74 miles of bike paths to patrol in the coming years, said Lindsey Salcido, Management Coordinator for the Department of Transportation and Mobility. The biggest ones include the El Paso and Southwestern Greenway, the Arroyo Chico Greenway, and the Rodeo Wash Greenway.
However, the biggest piece of the region’s bike infrastructure, the 140-mile Loop surrounding much of Tucson, is under the control of Pima County, Salcido said. The council’s unanimous motion directs the city’s transportation department to draft a pilot program that includes a partnership with Pima County for Loop-specific upkeep.
And, engaging unhoused people is not part of the DC trail rangers’ job description, Hollander told the council.
“We do interact with unhoused individuals on DC trails, and I think my staff have done a great job over the years of building relationships, building rapport. We pass out trash bags to folks sometimes. We've given folks trash grabbers to help them keep their space clean. But we have not had a specific grant responsibility in terms of any sort of case management or referral relationship,” he said.
Council members and city staff did not yet have an estimated cost for the program, but suggested partially funding it through a $5 million allocation from the Regional Transportation Authority dollars that Tucson has set aside for ADA and safety improvements.
However, RTA funds are not allowed to be used for road maintenance like potholes and other operational issues. The new $3 per month clean city fee added to residents’ utility bills over the summer will pay for the maintenance portion, and RTA funds will pay for the employees, according to a city memo.
A similar program, the city’s Transit Ambassadors, who have a regular presence in and on buses and bus stops, costs about $375,000.
The city’s transportation department will bring the pilot program to a future mayor and council meeting for a potential vote in the coming months.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.