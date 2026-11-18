A private prison operator planning an immigration detention center in Marana is defending itself after town officials asked the company to explain apparent inconsistencies in how the company reported allegations of sexual misconduct between guards and inmates to federal auditors.
Management and Training Corporation, or MTC, said two of three instances of sexual relationships between guards and inmates first reported by Lookout News fell outside the determined time period for a Prison Rape Elimination Act audit. Relationships between guards and prisoners are treated as sexual abuse under the law, and all jails and prisons are required to conduct audits of incidents at least every three years.
The incidents reported by Lookout occurred under MTC back when it operated the same facility as a state prison between 2022-23. In April 2022, former commissary clerk Alicia Simmons was fired for a months-long relationship with an inmate. That story was corroborated to Lookout by former employee Alex Randall and another former employee who remained anonymous. Lookout also obtained records of two other incidents, in August 2022 and September 2023.
People are also reading…
After that article, Marana’s Finance Director Yiannis Kalaitzidis asked the company in an Oct. 28 letter to explain why the Oct. 2023 audit reviewed by the town listed no incidents, when public records from the Arizona Department of Corrections showed investigations for all three.
“The Town requests this information as part of its investigation into whether Management & Training Corporation made a material false statement in conducting the business of its Marana facility,” Kalaitzidis wrote.
Only one of the three incidents in question happened within the reporting period for the 2023 audit, a company spokesperson told the Star. Although audits are required to occur every three years, they only collect reports for a snapshot in time determined by the auditor, said Emily Lawhead, MTC's communications director, said in an email.
“The purpose is not to review every allegation that occurs within that three-year period. The audit focuses on the 12 months preceding the audit as identified by the auditor. The specific allegations referred to in April 2022 and September 2023 did fall within that three-year period; however, they did not fall within the 12-month review period that was audited. While these allegations were not a part of the October 2023 audit, they were reported, addressed, and investigated in accordance with PREA standards,” she wrote.
The window of time included in the Oct. 2023 audit was Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023.
However, the auditor states that no incident took place within the last 24 months at least six times in the audit document provided to the Star by Marana officials, which would have included the Simmons’ whistleblower incident and others. According to MTC, the reference to 24 months was “a clerical error by the independent auditor.”
“The actual auditor identified period for the October 2023 audit was from August 1, 2022-August 1, 2023. The April 2022 incident fell outside that period.” Lawhead wrote.
MTC acknowledges one incident from August 2022 should have been included in the federal audit. The incident involved alleged kissing and sexual emails between an inmate and a guard, according to the Lookout article.
MTC said the mistake was due to an “unexpected transition in the facility’s PREA coordinator position.”
“We regret the omission but do not believe its inclusion would have altered the audit's ultimate outcome. MTC has a strong record of meeting PREA standards in audits and is committed to full PREA compliance at the Marana Detention Facility,” Lawhead wrote.
The auditor determined the former state prison met all 45 standards.
Community Skepticism
Randall called MTC’s response “kind of a cop out answer.” He said all reports should still be reviewed by authorities, even if they fall outside a determined window.
“To say that well, we didn't have to add those to the audit because they fell outside the range. No, that still falls within inside the range of inspection for your files to make sure everything was handled appropriately,” he said.
MTC is in the process of reopening the former Marana state prison as a detention center for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after the federal agency bought the currently empty building in July 2025. When the detention center contract was signed on Sept. 29, MTC said the facility could open in 60 days, putting a potential opening date at the end of November, though no date has been confirmed.
Making a material false statement is grounds to deny or revoke a business license, according to the Marana Town Code. Marana is not in any contractual agreement with MTC or federal officials, but any business needs a license to operate within the town limits.
Critics of the detention center are hopeful the town’s letter might mean officials are considering not issuing the license to MTC.
“The business license is an opportunity for the town of Marana to say no to this ICE camp, to say we have been presented with disturbing information,” said Bennett Burke, a spokesman for Pima Resists ICE, a group formed in opposition to the Marana detention center proposal.
Rep. Adelita Grijalva has joined critics in raising concerns about MTC’s history, from the fresh allegations of sexual abuse and from its handling of a series of riots in Kingman in 2015 that led to then-Governor Doug Ducey terminating the state’s contract with the company.
MTC submitted its business license application on Oct. 1. An MTC employee, Zebb Kapp, sent an email to Marana’s finance department two weeks later, requesting confirmation that the license had been approved. Marana License and Tax Specialist Anna Bingham instead told Kapp that the town had received it and was in the review process, according to emails provided to the Star.
The town has not made a decision about MTC’s business license and is still evaluating it, said Communications Director Vic Hathaway in an email.
Hannah Cree covers local government for the Star. Reach her at hcree@tucson.com.