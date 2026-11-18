Only one of the three incidents in question happened within the reporting period for the 2023 audit, a company spokesperson told the Star. Although audits are required to occur every three years, they only collect reports for a snapshot in time determined by the auditor, said Emily Lawhead, MTC's communications director, said in an email.

“The purpose is not to review every allegation that occurs within that three-year period. The audit focuses on the 12 months preceding the audit as identified by the auditor. The specific allegations referred to in April 2022 and September 2023 did fall within that three-year period; however, they did not fall within the 12-month review period that was audited. While these allegations were not a part of the October 2023 audit, they were reported, addressed, and investigated in accordance with PREA standards,” she wrote.

The window of time included in the Oct. 2023 audit was Aug. 1, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023.

However, the auditor states that no incident took place within the last 24 months at least six times in the audit document provided to the Star by Marana officials, which would have included the Simmons’ whistleblower incident and others. According to MTC, the reference to 24 months was “a clerical error by the independent auditor.”

“The actual auditor identified period for the October 2023 audit was from August 1, 2022-August 1, 2023. The April 2022 incident fell outside that period.” Lawhead wrote.

MTC acknowledges one incident from August 2022 should have been included in the federal audit. The incident involved alleged kissing and sexual emails between an inmate and a guard, according to the Lookout article.