“I know that there are a lot of folks that are my age that have not had that opportunity and may not have that opportunity for a very long time, if ever,” Lopez said.

Lopez said that Tucson City Council hearings on Project Blue, a $3.6 billion data center proposal the council rejected last year, shaped her environmental protection platform.

Stahl Hamilton first won election in 2020 to the House, switched to the Senate in 2021 to fill a vacant seat, and returned to the House the next year.

Stahl Hamilton has gotten only one bill passed in the Republican-controlled Legislature and signed into law, but it was historic: a 2024 measure to repeal the state’s 160-year-old ban on abortion.

A year before, she made lots of headlines, but not for making laws.

Stahl Hamilton made the formal request for an Ethics Committee investigation that led to the expulsion of Republican Liz Harris for inviting false testimony at a committee hearing in which so-called election deniers accused the House speaker and others of rigging elections and other crimes.

Less than a month later, three Republican lawmakers filed an ethics complaint against Stahl Hamilton, an ordained minister, for a prank in which she hid Bibles that she took from the members’ lounge. A hidden camera in the lounge caught her in action.

The complaint alleged she engaged in disorderly behavior, committed theft and created a hostile work environment.