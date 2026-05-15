Ferguson asked the candidates if they would vote to raise income taxes for people who earn more than $250,000 a year to fund schools and healthcare.

Gonzales said she would prefer to raise taxes on millionaires “and have them pay their fair share of Arizona taxes.”

Villegas said it is difficult to raise taxes after cutting them, but she would give it a try and start at a number higher than $250,000.

“Right now … we're getting to that place where you need that much to raise a family in the times we're living in,” Villegas said.

Koehler said he wants to see a progressive tax structure in which higher earners pay more.

“They have the capacity in their own personal budgets to afford that, and that's their duty to society to pay that back,” Koehler said.

Diaz said that as a teacher, she wouldn't want to see her taxes increased, and she would want to know where the money would go before she committed to any tax increase.

The candidates also addressed housing affordability, who's to blame for the housing crisis in the state and what legislation they would introduce to address it.

Koehler said he would push to pass eviction moratoriums, rental support and public housing.

“Housing is, I believe, a human right, and we need to do everything we can to make sure people keep housing and if they happen to lose it, find it again,” he said.