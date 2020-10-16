Mayor Romero to President Trump: Your campaign owes Tucson money

In her letter, Romero also reminded Trump of several ordinances that have been put in place since the pandemic began to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the area, emphasizing the mask-wearing and social distancing requirements for public spaces.

“It would be deeply unfortunate if one gathering jeopardized all of the progress we have made thus far,” she said. “That is why I respectfully request that the Trump campaign does everything in its capability to ensure that our local ordinances are respected and followed during your event.”

According to a news release for the event, all attendees will be given temperature checks, masks and access to hand sanitizer.

Trump was originally scheduled to visit Tucson on Oct. 5, but was hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

Trump has since tested negative for the virus, according to the White House. His son, Donald J. Trump, attended a rally at the Port of Tucson earlier this week, where many people were not wearing masks.

Monday’s campaign rally will begin at 3 p.m. at the Tucson Jet Center, located at the Tucson International Airport.

Contact reporter Jasmine Demers at jdemers@tucson.com On Twitter: @JasmineADemers

