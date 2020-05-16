Grandparents as teachers; community clean up: Tucsonans share coronavirus experiences

We are all in this together. When times get tough, Tucsonans come together and help each other. That is what makes this big city with a small-town feel such a great place to live.

This weekly series shares what life is like for your fellow community members while sheltering in place.

GRANDPARENTS GET IN ON HOME-SCHOOLING

“I’d be scared to go to jail,” said Hannah. She, and her two sisters, Arabella and Elizabeth, and cousins Ellie and Caitlin in a different state, were talking American history and politics with their grandfather, Jim. The children, ranging in age from 8 to 14, were discussing the Rosa Parks story.

Jim and I are blessed with nine grandchildren. Our children and their spouses are now home-schooling.

Needless to say, this is putting a huge burden on their families.

We wanted to help, and after a learning curve with Skype, we’re sharing our passions and our expertise.

I’m doing art with each of the nine kids. Suggesting that they give me art/craft lessons, I follow directions and point out elements of color, design and perspective. I’ve made a sock buddy, drew a space shuttle (my first) and we clap in delight with our time together.

We feel closer than ever to our grandchildren.

— Shirley Dunn Perry

SPRING CLEANING IN THE COMMUNITY

Being somewhat bored during this COVID-19 spring, I proposed to my husband Albrecht that early on Sunday mornings we walk around the neighborhood and pick up trash.

He was hesitant at first, but then helped me do it for three Sundays in a row.