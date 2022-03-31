Here's what's changing - and why - on tucson.com

If there's one constant in the news business, it's change.
At the Arizona Daily Star we strive every day to do our best to tell you what's happening in Tucson. First that meant stories printed on paper, then it meant stories that also were published on our website. Now it means doing both of those things, and including photo galleries, videos, databases, interactive graphics and podcasts.
Today we take a step toward a more seamless experience for our readers. Our redesigned website, tucson.com, makes it easier to tell what sort of content we have available for you to read, view, watch, listen to, or experience. Design blocks clearly differentiate news reports, lifestyle content, sports, opinion and photo galleries so you can more easily navigate to what interests you.
Even better, it serves up new content each time you return to the website. Over time it will learn what you like to read or see, and it will give you more of that. The more Arizona Wildcats stories you read, for example, the more you'll see on tucson.com.
One more neat trick: If you end a visit without finishing a video, the next time you click on it, it will start up where you left off.
If you already are a subscriber who visits tucson.com regularly, thank you for supporting local journalism. If you have a print subscription but don't use the online access that's included, we can help you activate your digital account at no extra charge.
And if you don't subscribe, I'm asking you to invest in local journalism created by local journalists. You can find our latest subscription offers here.
If you have comments about the website or other issues, please contact me at jspitz@tucson.com. I always appreciate hearing from people who care about keeping local journalism in Tucson vibrant and strong.
Thank you,
Jill Jorden Spitz, editor
Jill Jorden Spitz has been editor of the Arizona Daily Star since 2016. She is a Tucson native and graduate of Harelson Elementary, L.W. Cross Junior High, Canyon del Oro High School and the University of Arizona.