 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Here's what's changing - and why - on tucson.com

If there's one constant in the news business, it's change.

At the Arizona Daily Star we strive every day to do our best to tell you what's happening in Tucson. First that meant stories printed on paper, then it meant stories that also were published on our website. Now it means doing both of those things, and including photo galleries, videos, databases, interactive graphics and podcasts.

Today we take a step toward a more seamless experience for our readers. Our redesigned website, tucson.com, makes it easier to tell what sort of content we have available for you to read, view, watch, listen to, or experience. Design blocks clearly differentiate news reports, lifestyle content, sports, opinion and photo galleries so you can more easily navigate to what interests you.

Even better, it serves up new content each time you return to the website. Over time it will learn what you like to read or see, and it will give you more of that. The more Arizona Wildcats stories you read, for example, the more you'll see on tucson.com.

People are also reading…

One more neat trick: If you end a visit without finishing a video, the next time you click on it, it will start up where you left off.

If you already are a subscriber who visits tucson.com regularly, thank you for supporting local journalism. If you have a print subscription but don't use the online access that's included, we can help you activate your digital account at no extra charge.

And if you don't subscribe, I'm asking you to invest in local journalism created by local journalists. You can find our latest subscription offers here.

If you have comments about the website or other issues, please contact me at jspitz@tucson.com. I always appreciate hearing from people who care about keeping local journalism in Tucson vibrant and strong.

Thank you,

Jill Jorden Spitz, editor

Jill Jorden Spitz

Spitz

Jill Jorden Spitz has been editor of the Arizona Daily Star since 2016. She is a Tucson native and graduate of Harelson Elementary, L.W. Cross Junior High, Canyon del Oro High School and the University of Arizona.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

The Star's longtime columnist Greg Hansen joins Alec White on the podcast on the 25th anniversary of the Arizona Wildcats' national championship win over Kentucky to reflect back on the team's remarkable postseason run. Hansen and White briefly talk about first-year impressions of Tommy Lloyd before taking a look back at the biggest moments of UA's title win. Hansen talks about the national perception of Lute Olson heading into the '97 season and how Miles Simon's tournament performances cemented him as an all-time great Wildcat.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two men who Googled 'is it illegal to go into the Capitol' were charged in Capitol riot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News