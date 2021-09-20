Man speeding in stolen Kia crashes, dies on Tucson's southeast side

A man driving a stolen Kia crashed and died on Tucson’s south east side Saturday morning.

Tucson police were called to the intersection of South Kolb and East Valencia roads at 10 a.m. after reports of a serious, single-car crash. When they arrived on scene, they found a 2004 Kia Amanti and the car’s driver, 31-year-old George Walter Dubose, ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses, police determined Dubose was speeding north on Kolb when he struck the east median at the intersection with Valencia. Although the Kia continued north, Dubose lost control and drove off the road into a nearby ditch.

According to police, Dubose was not wearing his seatbelt and his driver’s license was suspended. Police later learned the Kia was reported stolen earlier that morning.

Excessive speed was reported as the major contributing factor for the crash.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.