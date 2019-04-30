Mexican authorities rescued two Americans who were allegedly kidnapped and held for ransom in Nogales, Sonora, officials said.
Agents rescued a man and woman from Tucson, ages 38 and 40, according to a press release on April 27 from the Attorney General's Office in Sonora.
The couple was kidnapped on April 24, The Arizona Republic reported.
The U.S. embassy in Mexico City provided information to Mexican authorities after the victims' families in Tucson reported them kidnapped, the press release said.
The victims were being held in a home, and captors were asking for $15,000 in ransom to let them go alive, the press release said. During the rescue, Mexican authorities detected armed guards and heard the couple calling for help.
Authorities were able to safely rescue the couple and apprehend two captors, identified only as 22-year-old Luis Alberto “N.” and 17-year-old Jesús Esteban “N." The two captors were arrested on kidnapping charges.
It's unclear from the press release if Mexican authorities are searching for any additional suspects. The Attorney General's office in Sonora did not respond to Arizona Daily Star questions regarding what prompted the kidnapping.