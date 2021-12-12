Mine Tales: Dos Cabezas Mountains near Willcox have history of gold production

Mining in the Dos Cabezas Mountains has a long and varied history of successes and failures based upon mineable resources, metal commodities and capital investment proportionate to the cost of ore extraction.

The northwestward-trending range in northeastern Cochise County is roughly 22 miles long and eight miles wide. In elevation it reaches 8,354 feet with its two signature rock outcrops that give it its Spanish name Dos Cabezas (Two Heads).

Prospectors attracted by the gold-quartz veins and contact metamorphic copper deposits comprised of pre-Cambrian schist and granite have intermittently mined what became known as the Dos Cabezas Mining District on the southwest flank of the range.

Early gold discoveries during the mid-19th century occurred around Gold Gulch placers northwest of Dos Cabezas and near Apache Pass in the southeastern part of the range. Gold production from these deposits was intermittent with an estimated value of $182,000 by 1933.

The area was originally called Ewell Springs, beginning as a camp for the U.S. and Mexico boundary surveyor commission in 1851. In 1857 it served as a stage stop for the San Antonio and San Diego stage lines.