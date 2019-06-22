Library Night Out at Old Pascua

Library Night Out at Old Pascua is a new monthly series at the Richey Resource Center, 2209 N. 15th Ave., near Grant & I-10.

The first event will be held Wednesday, June 26 from 3:30–7:30 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event will feature a special premiere screening at 6:30 p.m. of the new PBS Kids program, "Molly of Denali," a children’s series which features a Native American lead character. "Molly" is set in Alaska and follows 10-year-old Molly Mabaray, her dog Suki, and her friends Tooey and Trini on their daily adventures.

Other activities include:

Pima County Public Library’s Bookmobile, 3:30–5 p.m.

Native craft activities and traditional Yaqui food, 5–6 p.m.

Traditional dress fashion show, 6–6:30 p.m.

Advanced screening of "Molly of Denali," 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Library Night Out is a partnership with:

· San Ignacio Yaqui Council

· Pascua Yaqui Tribe of Arizona

· Pascua Yaqui Education Department

· Fernando Escalante Tribal Library and Resource Center

· Tucson Indian Center

· Arizona Public Media

· Pima County Public Library’s Many Nations Team