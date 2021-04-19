New high-speed imagery reveals how horny toads eat ants without getting stung

Imagine if your favorite food could bite you back while you eat it.

That’s what horned lizards face each time they scarf up harvester ants armed with powerful mandibles and a toxic sting.

Luckily, evolution has equipped the reptiles with an array of skills and defenses to make meal time as painless as possible.

Using ultra-high-speed photography, an international team of researchers led by Tucson-based expert Wade Sherbrooke has documented the horny toad’s almost-surgical feeding technique like never before.

With a precise flick of its tongue, the horned lizard strikes the ant on its back just behind its head and lifts the insect so its legs, stinger and pinchers are pointing harmlessly at the sky.

“The ant can only bend its head and its abdomen down, so how you pick it up is pretty important,” Sherbrooke explained. “They’ve got it down just right.”

There is no chewing involved. The ant is swallowed headfirst and whole after being pushed through a curtain of mucus at the back of the lizard’s mouth to immobilize it during its short trip to the stomach.

The strike unfolds in less than half a second. “You see it happen, but you don’t really see it,” Sherbrooke said.