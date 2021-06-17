Over $20 million still available in Tucson for eviction prevention

Out of $34 million in federal eviction prevention funds provided to the city of Tucson and Pima County, $24 million still needs to be distributed.

The Tucson Pima Eviction Prevention Program, which is dispersing the funds, can provide landlords and property owners with up to a year in back rent and three months in advance rent for tenants experiencing COVID-19 hardships.

The eviction moratorium established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is scheduled to expire June 30 and no extension is anticipated, although eviction moratoriums have been extended several times since the pandemic started in March 2020.

If the moratorium expires, a wave of evictions could begin as early as July.

“While we understand that landlords are in a difficult position, we encourage patience and participation," said Danny Knee, executive director of the Community Investment Corporation, which is also administering the funding.

The situation is better for everyone, he said, when landlords and property managers are reimbursed and tenants’ housing remains stable.

There are more than 11 agencies and 73 individuals working weekly to process cases and get funding to those who are in arrears, he said.