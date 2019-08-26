The Pima Animal Care Center is having another free clinic where people can get their pets vaccinated and microchipped.
The clinic opens at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31 at the Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way. It will continue until the first 300 pets have been served.
“Pet owners want to be able to provide for their pets, and we are more than happy to assist with services like this,” said Kristen Hassen-Auerbach, director of animal services. “We’ve seen great success at our microchip and vaccine clinics this summer and we plan on holding more throughout the year.”
PACC will be giving free rabies vaccines, DHPP/FRCP vaccines, microchips, flea/tick medicine and dewormer. A licensed veterinarian will be administering the vaccines. People will have the option of purchasing a license at the event as well.
There is no set limit on the number of pets a single family can bring. Dogs should be on leashes and cats need to be in carriers marked with the owner’s name, cat name and owner phone number.
There was a large turnout at a similar event in July, with about 300 people in line by 8 a.m.