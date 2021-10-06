PCC partners with Catholic University to offer low-cost business degree

Perhaps the most appealing part of the program for many current and prospective students is affordability.

It costs under $10,000 a year, which isn’t much more than the maximum of $6,495 per year eligible low-income students can receive through the federal Pell Grant this year. However, students are not required to be Pell-eligible, or meet any type of household income threshold to enroll in the program. In comparison, the sticker price for in-state tuition at the University of Arizona is $12,384 and $11,338 at Arizona State University.

And for the time being, the largesse of Tucson-area businessmen Jim Click Jr., Ross McCallister and Humberto S. Lopez — the trio raised a total of $402,000 — has provided additional $3,000 scholarships for students now enrolled in the program.

“When I first heard about it, I thought it was kind of too good to be true,” said Layla Rodriguez, a second-year student in the program who aspires to work in the music industry. But then she started talking to the program’s advisors and they assured her that this is a real opportunity to get hands-on management experience without accruing massive debt. “I realized I could get this really prestigious degree for only a fraction of what I would pay at the UA.”