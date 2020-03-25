You are the owner of this article.
Pima County sets up hotline for unemployed workers

People wait in line for help with unemployment benefits at the One-Stop Career Center, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation and its partner organizations, like the One-Stop Career Center, have seen an increase in traffic due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher / The Associated Press

Pima County has set up a hotline for people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pima County One-Stop Career Center set up the hotline, which can be reached at 520-724-5735 to handle an increase in unemployment due to the novel coronavirus. 

Through the hotline, workforce development specialists will be able to refer job-seekers to open job listings and can assist callers with the online application for unemployment benefits, Pima County One-Stop Career Center said in an email. 

The hotline will open Thursday and be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Spanish-speakers will be available. If the call goes to voicemail, the caller can leave a message and a staffer will return their call. 

The career center is also telling callers that due to the novel coronavirus, Sun Tran bus service is free, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order to delay evictions for renters affected by COVID-19 and the Pima Community Action Agency has information on local utilities not disconnecting services.

People who were not laid off but are in need of services from the career center can call the Rio Nuevo office at 520-724-7650.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

