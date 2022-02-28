Pima County, Tucson receive extra $22M to help prevent evictions, could get more

Both the city and county had requested the extra funds last year because the need for rental assistance in the region began to exceed the money that was available.

The city alone was spending about $1 million each week to keep up with demand, for example, and officials said they expect that trend to continue into this year.

“If we keep going at this pace, which we do anticipate that we will maintain at this pace, we’ll definitely need some more money,” Terry Galligan, the deputy director of Tucson’s housing department, said in October.

The county and city have since requested even more money from the state’s leftover federal relief allocation. If that request is granted in the coming months, the region could get another $19 million on top of the $22 million that was just received.

It’s unclear when the state will decide whether to send that extra money or how large the future tranche of cash might be. Regardless, local officials said the money will be needed as the eviction prevention program continues to help residents keep a roof over their heads.

“The new funding will allow us to keep more people in their homes, which is vital to the overall economic health of our community,” said Daniel Sullivan, director of the County’s Department of Community & Workforce Development. “Our federal rental-assistance dollars were running low, so this allocation and the possibility of more in the near future comes at an opportune time.”

Reporter Sam Kmack covers local government. Contact him at skmack@tucson.com.

