Plan your commute accordingly for road work in Tucson this week

Various roads in Tucson will be affected by road work starting on Thursday.

On Thursday, March 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., crews from Next Generation Electrical are scheduled to convert the traffic signal heads to include flashing yellow arrows at the 22nd Street and Country Club Road intersection.

During this work, the traffic signals will not be in operation and lane restrictions will be in place at the intersection for all travel directions.

Law enforcement officers will be on site to direct travel until the work is complete.

The Tucson Bicycle Classic will also affect roads this week to accommodate for the three-day bicycle stage race.

On Friday, March 4, the time trial course will be held on Marsh Station Road between Interstate 10 exit 291 and the Pantano Ranch. This section of March Station Road will be closed to traffic from around 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, March 5, northbound Mission Road will be closed to traffic from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Continental Road will also be closed from Duval Mine Road to the Green Valley Performing Arts Center.