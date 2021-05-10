Proposed pet breeding facility in Cochise County draws opposition from Tucson, beyond

Mason does not disagree that puppy mills are common in Missouri. However, he said he worked at a puppy mill as a teen before he realized what it was and has no intention of emulating “bad operators.”

“This will not be a ‘profit-before-animal-welfare’ operation,” he said in a phone interview from his 25 acres on West Dillman Road, a private dirt road that intersects U.S. Highway 191 about 30 miles northeast of Bisbee, the Cochise County seat.

Mason, 45, said he plans to start small with six breeding females and eventually hopes to produce boxers, corgis and English bulldog puppies and three kinds of exotic felines: Savannah cats, werewolf cats and fire-point Siamese.

While he owns five dogs — two boxers and three corgis — Mason has no experience breeding pedigreed pets. He said he has years of experience birthing farm animals.

Mason said his Facebook page has been overrun with “hundreds” of negative comments since his plan became public.

“I’ve had people say I should be murdered, or neutered or put in prison,” he said. “I’ve lost a lot of sleep over this.

“I’m being tried an convicted in the court of public opinion without any evidence.”

Sheriff opposed