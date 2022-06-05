Reflective backpacks to be used to help keep pedestrians safe

The Tucson Police Department and Banner-University Medicine are partnering to help curb pedestrian deaths by distributing reflective backpacks to homeless populations found in areas with the highest incidents of pedestrians being struck by vehicles.

On June 6 at 9 a.m., the police department and the Banner trauma team will be at the westside substation, at 1310. W. Miracle Mile, distributing backpacks to homeless people who frequent the Miracle Mile, Fort Lowell Road, Stone Avenue, Speedway and Oracle Road corridors.

"Banner UMC sees the result of what happens when traffic safety is not adhered to. Too often, police and medics are dispatched to fatal pedestrian collisions. Many of these individuals are unhoused people who are hard to see and do not have reflective gear or other safety gear that can make them more visible," police Sgt. Jack Julsing said in a news release.

“Partnering with Banner in this effort to disperse traffic safety gear to our most vulnerable population was the right thing to do and necessary to promote public safety. Getting our unhoused population educated on traffic safety and providing them with apparel that will help keep them safe is paramount if we want to reduce traffic fatalities and keep our city safe.”

Pedestrian deaths in Tucson have doubled since last year. In 2021, Tucson saw 11 pedestrian deaths. So far in 2022, there has been 20 pedestrian deaths due to motor vehicles.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

