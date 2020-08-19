Reid Park Zoo, some city park amenities will reopen with modifications later this month

Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo and other outdoor amenities will begin a phased reopening this month, marking one of the first steps in a citywide reopening plan amid the pandemic.

After a five-month closure, the Reid Park Zoo will officially reopen Aug. 28, inviting the public to visit with the animals for the first time since March.

“Wildlife Walks” will offer a modified viewing experience with enhanced safety measures to protect guests, staff and animals. The zoo will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 30.

All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. The zoo will be limiting the number of guests allowed inside each day and will also be enforcing the use of face coverings and social distancing.

In addition to the zoo, other Tucson Parks and Recreation amenities will reopen for public use, including playgrounds, ramadas, bathrooms and outdoor sport courts.

Other facilities, such as recreation centers, lobbies, basketball courts and pools, will remain closed until further notice.