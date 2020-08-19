Reid Park Zoo, some city park amenities will reopen with modifications later this month

Tucson’s Reid Park Zoo and other outdoor amenities will begin a phased reopening this month, marking one of the first steps in a citywide reopening plan amid the pandemic.
After a five-month closure, the Reid Park Zoo will officially reopen Aug. 28, inviting the public to visit with the animals for the first time since March.
“Wildlife Walks” will offer a modified viewing experience with enhanced safety measures to protect guests, staff and animals. The zoo will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Sept. 30.
All tickets must be purchased online and in advance. The zoo will be limiting the number of guests allowed inside each day and will also be enforcing the use of face coverings and social distancing.
In addition to the zoo, other Tucson Parks and Recreation amenities will reopen for public use, including playgrounds, ramadas, bathrooms and outdoor sport courts.
Other facilities, such as recreation centers, lobbies, basketball courts and pools, will remain closed until further notice.
“Safety is our priority as we begin to reopen playgrounds, small ramadas and other park amenities,” said Mayor Regina Romero. “While we want to make sure that our community has a safe space to enjoy, I encourage Tucsonans to use extra caution while at our parks to protect the health and well-being of our families and neighbors.
“The sanitizing plan and cleaning resources devoted to maintaining park areas will allow Tucsonans to enjoy the amenities safely, even though at limited capacity.”
Playgrounds and ramadas
City playgrounds will reopen to the public on Monday. According to the press release, playgrounds will be cleaned and inspected daily and signs will be added to help enforce CDC guidelines.
Starting Friday, small ramadas will also be available for use. All medium and large ramadas, for groups larger than 10 people, will remain closed.
“We strongly advise that all groups keep to 10 or fewer people, stay 6 feet away from anyone they do not live with, stay home if feeling sick, and follow all other CDC guidelines to keep safe,” said Sierra Boyer, Tucson Parks and Recreation marketing manager. “Every person in the city of Tucson over the age of 5 is required to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering when in a public setting where continuous physical distancing is difficult or impossible.”
Sports
Also beginning Friday, some outdoor courts, including tennis, racquetball, handball, bocce, badminton and sand volleyball will reopen. Basketball courts will remain closed, however.
“Tennis and pickleball will be limited to four participants per court,” Boyer said. “All others will be limited to 10 participants per court.”
While sports fields have remained open through the pandemic, the city will begin accepting reservations again on Friday as long as practice is limited to 10 people.
For more information, go to tucsonaz.gov/parks
