Road closures in the downtown area start this week
Road closures in the downtown area start this week

The southbound travel lane on Granada Avenue from St. Mary’s Road/Sixth Street to Paseo Redondo is scheduled to close for about three weeks starting on Monday

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, some roads in Tucson will be closed because of construction work.

At 5 a.m., the southbound travel lane on Granada Avenue from St. Mary’s Road/Sixth Street to Paseo Redondo is scheduled to close for about three weeks.

The closure will allow crews to remove the old asphalt, prep the subgrade and repave the roadway.

While crews are working on the west side of the roadway, only northbound travel will be permitted. Those who need to travel southbound can use southbound Church Avenue at Sixth Street or Stone Avenue at Sixth Street to access downtown.

On Monday through Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the Pima County Department of Transportation and Sunland Asphalt and Construction will be milling and repaving Lambert Lane from Camino De La Tierra to west of Wild Creek Drive and Cactus Canyon Pass from Thornydale Road to Shannon Road.

Flaggers will be on site to direct, monitor and control traffic movements in the area. Minor delays may occur during this work.

