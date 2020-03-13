Second Pima County coronavirus case reported; officials hopeful wider testing ahead

As Pima County health officials confirmed a second presumptive local case of coronavirus, officials said they are “hopeful” that a declaration of a national emergency by President Trump will help make testing more readily available in the Tucson area.

Health officials confirmed Friday evening that a second Pima County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The individual is currently hospitalized, and that person’s household contacts are in at-home isolation. It is unknown how the person contracted the virus, and officials are working to investigate whether the exposure was travel-related or due to community spread.

So far, officials have not yet identified a link between this patient and the county’s first coronavirus case, which was announced Monday. The first individual to contract the virus has since made a full recovery. This brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona to 10.

“This new case highlights the importance of hospitals, doctors, public health and the general public working closely together,” said Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department. “Our disease investigators have been working day and night to protect public health and are in the process of identifying and reaching out to any people who may have been in contact with the case while infectious.”

Who can be tested

The announcement came one day after the city of Tucson took preventive measures to curb the spread of the serious respiratory illness, and just hours after Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency in order to free up more money and resources.