Boys to Men mentoring luncheon

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1

Where: University of Arizona Old Main Silver & Sage Room, 1200 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $125 per person; $1,000 for a table for nine

Produced with the support of the the UA Department of Equity, Inclusion and Title IX under Vice President Ron Wilson, the fundraiser will feature lunch and a silent auction. Keynote speakers UA President Robert Robbins and UA had football Coach Kevin Sumlin will discuss UA athletics and efforts to promote healthy masculinity on campus. All proceeds benefit Boys to Men.

For information or to buy tickets, visit give.uafoundation.org/NetCommunity/events/boystomenluncheon

You can bid on silent auction items at www.accelevents.com/e/btmtucson

For more information about making a donation or volunteering for Boys to Men Tucson, visit www.btmtucson.com for or call 344-3624.