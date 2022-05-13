Stamp Out Hunger food drive returns Saturday after 2-year absence

The public is invited to fill a bag of food and leave it by their mailbox Saturday, May 14, for letter carriers to pick up in this year’s Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The biggest food drive of the year for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The food drive comes at a critical time of year just before the summer months when the number of food drives and volunteers dwindles, although the need for food remains strong. Letter carriers are a vital part of this food drive as they pick up food donations while driving their regular mail routes, the food bank said.

In 2019, more than 263,000 pounds of food was collected in Southern Arizona in the Stamp Out Hunger drive.

Most needed food items include low-sodium canned beans, soups, tomatoes, and vegetables, oatmeal and low-sugar cereal, canned tuna and chicken, rice, whole wheat pasta, and pre-packaged plain nuts. Residents are asked not to donate anything in glass containers.

Donations can be left at your mailbox before your regular mail delivery time Saturday.

