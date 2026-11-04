Tucsonan John Stark was camping alone in a remote campground in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument over the weekend.

It got wet enough Saturday, he said, that his tent stakes wouldn’t stay in the ground.

“Saturday, all hell broke loose. Torrential rain and high winds,” Stark said. “The wind was so high that you could hear the saguaro singing.”

“I remember getting up at 1:30 in the morning and 3:30 in the morning to fix the tent. It was raining all night long, and it was pretty miserable packing up the camp,” he said.

What he encountered on the road out was something he’s never seen in many years of camping: A saguaro, fortunately not a huge one, had fallen across the road. To get out, he had to drive over it in his Subaru Crosstrek. But he made it, and was able to plow through heavy rain home to Tucson.

Unmarked wash swallows BMW, not driver

Joy Adams was going to her mother’s house in eastern midtown Tucson about 11:45 a.m. Sunday, when she noticed the Alamo Wash raging. What was unusual is that there weren’t the usual monsoon-season signs up warning people not to cross it at East Lee Street.

Worried, she looked around and did what she could.

“I stacked up some empty beer cans to stop people,” Adams recalled.

It was not the best barrier, she knew even then. And it was only on one side of the wash.