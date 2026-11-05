If you’ve talked to any Democratic legislators over the decades of Republican control, you know that serving there often feels like an exercise in futility for them. Since the majority controls the agenda, Republicans have been free to treat Democrats as mere annoyances, and their bills as wastepaper.

I asked Steve Farley, a veteran of 12 years in the state House and Senate, what he thought.

“The majority has all the power – setting all the rules, all the committe chairs, the vice chairs, the majority in each committee,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to do to them what they did to us.”

“You want to govern in a way that you’re open to everyone’s ideas,” he said.

Gutierrez is planning on that — to an extent.

“I hope we’ll treat them better than they treated us,” she said. “They’ve just been quite dismissive. Less than 10% of our bills got a hearing. Two percent got passed.”

“We’re there to govern for the people. I care less about the Republicans and how they feel about things than I do about passing really good policy.”

Top priority: ESA reform

Democrats’ top priority is reining in spending on Empowerment Scholarship Accounts, which has topped $1 billion in annual cost and which Gutierrez has described as a “grift.”

This kind of reform was expected to be in a ballot initiative, but Prop. 212 was challenged and thrown off the Nov. 3 ballot.

The Dems’ approach “will probably look very similar to the voucher initiative,” Gutierrez said.