For more than a decade, the small space at 312 E. Congress St. has screamed burger joint.

From 2012 until the pandemic forced its hand in 2020, Flagstaff transplant Diablo Burger established a reputation for its burgers nestled on handmade English muffins branded with their signature "DB."

In September 2021, Scott Stiteler and his Loveblock Partners opened Little Love Burger in the 1,500-square-foot space to carry on the tradition.

But when Stiteler heard that the grandchildren of former North Fourth Avenue restaurateur Jaime Moreno (Jaime’s Mexican Favorites, Jaime’s Bar and Grill and Jet Market) wanted to transition their Jaime's Pizza Kitchen from a ghost kitchen to a brick-and-mortar, he saw an opening to fill a culinary vacancy in downtown's burgeoning dining market.

"There’s a real need for pizza (on Congress), keeping it very straightforward and family-oriented," said Stiteler, who also owns Hub Restaurant & Ice Creamery and Playground Bar & Lounge on East Congress Street.

Stiteler closed Little Love Burger on June 18 and leased the space to Gabriel Moreno, Jaime Moreno's grandson.

Jaime's Pizza Kitchen, which has operated out of a midtown commercial kitchen since last summer, should open in early August, said Moreno, who has been a pizza chef in Tucson for years.

Moreno said the space is "plug and play" ready to go once he renovates the dining room to distinguish it from its burger joints past and installs his pizza oven.

Follow Jaime's Pizza Kitchen on Instagram at instagram.com/TucsonJaimes for updates.